Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch March 6: Full notes and updates

Ahead of the release of Teamfight Tactics’ third set, Galaxies, Riot is testing each of the new units, origins, and classes on the PBE. So far, so good, but not everything is totally up to scratch.

Riot doesn’t normally do PBE patch notes, but with the new set launching, the developers want to keep everything up to date.

Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE patch March 6.

System changes

Shop

Level 5 Drops: 35/35/25/5/0 percent to 30/45/20/5/0 percent

Level 6 Drops: 22/33/33/12/0 percent to 20/35/35/10/0 percent

Level 7 Drops: 18/30/35/16/1 percent to 14/30/40/15/1 percent

Level 8 Drops: 15/20/35/25/5 percent to 10/25/35/25/5 percent

Loot Boxes

Reduced the number of Spatula drops from item loot boxes

Carousel Patterns

Reduced the frequency of “All Defensive Components” carousel

Added a new arrangement (3x Sword 3x NLR 3x Tear)

Traits

Celestrial: 10 percent/20 percent/ 45 percent to 12 percent/25 percent/50 percent

Chrono: 10 percent/35 percent/ 75 percent to 15 percent/35 percent/70 percent

Dark Star 30 percent/50 percent to 30 percent/60 percent

Infiltrator 2: 60 percent AS Bonus for 8 seconds to 6 seconds

Protector: 15 percent/30 percent to 20 percent/40 percent

Rebel Damage Bonus: 10 percent/15 percent to 10 percent/12 percent

Sorcerer: 15 percent/40 percent/120 percent to 15 percent/40 percent/100 percent

Sniper: 10 percent to 12 percent

Vanguard: 60/300 to 60/250

Champions

Super Mech

Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.75

One-Cost

Caitlyn Spell: 800/1200/2400 to 700/1000/3000

Fiora Mana: 0/100 to 0/85

Graves HP: 600 to 650

Jarvan IV Spell AS Bonus: 40 percent/50 percent/60 percent to 50 percent/60 percent/70 percent

Poppy Spell Damage: 100/175/300 to 100/175/250

Twisted Fate Spell Damage: 200/250/350 to 175/250/400

Xayah

AD: 50 to 55

AS: 0.7 to 0.75

Two-Cost

Blitzcrank Spell Damage: 250/350/800 to 250/400/900

Darius Armor: 30 to 35

Mordekaiser

HP: 700 to 650

Spell Shield: 400/600/1000 to 350/500/900

Raken Spell Damage: 150/25/350 to 175/275/450

Sona Healing: 160/250/350 to 175/275/450

Sona Healing: 160/200/240 to 150/200/250

Xin Zhao Mana: 0/55 to 0/50

Three-Cost

Ashe Mana: 50/150 to 50/125

Rumble Mana: 0/65 to 0/60

Shaco Spell Damage: 300 percent/350 percent/500 percent to 250 percent/325 percent/500 percent

Vi Spell Damage: 450/650/1300 to 400/600/1200

Four-Cost

Cho’Gath Spell Damage: 150/225/1500 to 150/250/2000

Fizz

Mana: 70/150 to 80/150

Caste time reduced and missile spell increased

Irelia AS: 0.85 to 8

Kayle Mana: 0/80 to 0/70

Vel’Koz Spell Damage: 300/450/2000 to 350/500/2000

Wukong

Spell Damage: 350/500/2000 to 250/450/2000

Stun Duration: 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds

Movement Spell during Cyclone reduced by 20 percent

Five-Cost

Aurelion Sol

HP: 100 to 950

Mana: 40/60 to 30/60

Spell Damage: 80/15/750 to 75/125/750

Ekko AD: 65 to 60

Lulu Mana: 90/150 to 75/150

Mana Fortune

Fixed a bug where MF was getting double benefit from AP

Mana: 0/120 to 50/175

True Damage Update to More Waves Upgrade

Larger Core Upgrade size reduced

Thresh

HP: 1000 to 950

Mana: 40/100 to 0/75

Mana on Pull: 30/60/150 to 10/40/200

No longer grants himself bonus mana on cast

Pulled in champions no longer activate traits on intended

Items

Deathblade Starting Stacks: 3 to 20

Morello and Redbuff Burn: 18 percent to 20 percent

Other

Added voice lines to when Mercenary Upgrades are purchased

Bug Fixes