Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch March 6: Full notes and updates

Ahead of the release of Teamfight Tactics’ third set, Galaxies, Riot is testing each of the new units, origins, and classes on the PBE. So far, so good, but not everything is totally up to scratch.
Riot doesn’t normally do PBE patch notes, but with the new set launching, the developers want to keep everything up to date.
Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE patch March 6.
System changes
Shop
- Level 5 Drops: 35/35/25/5/0 percent to 30/45/20/5/0 percent
- Level 6 Drops: 22/33/33/12/0 percent to 20/35/35/10/0 percent
- Level 7 Drops: 18/30/35/16/1 percent to 14/30/40/15/1 percent
- Level 8 Drops: 15/20/35/25/5 percent to 10/25/35/25/5 percent
Loot Boxes
- Reduced the number of Spatula drops from item loot boxes
Carousel Patterns
- Reduced the frequency of “All Defensive Components” carousel
- Added a new arrangement (3x Sword 3x NLR 3x Tear)
Traits
- Celestrial: 10 percent/20 percent/ 45 percent to 12 percent/25 percent/50 percent
- Chrono: 10 percent/35 percent/ 75 percent to 15 percent/35 percent/70 percent
- Dark Star 30 percent/50 percent to 30 percent/60 percent
- Infiltrator 2: 60 percent AS Bonus for 8 seconds to 6 seconds
- Protector: 15 percent/30 percent to 20 percent/40 percent
- Rebel Damage Bonus: 10 percent/15 percent to 10 percent/12 percent
- Sorcerer: 15 percent/40 percent/120 percent to 15 percent/40 percent/100 percent
- Sniper: 10 percent to 12 percent
- Vanguard: 60/300 to 60/250
Champions
Super Mech
- Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.75
One-Cost
- Caitlyn Spell: 800/1200/2400 to 700/1000/3000
- Fiora Mana: 0/100 to 0/85
- Graves HP: 600 to 650
- Jarvan IV Spell AS Bonus: 40 percent/50 percent/60 percent to 50 percent/60 percent/70 percent
- Poppy Spell Damage: 100/175/300 to 100/175/250
- Twisted Fate Spell Damage: 200/250/350 to 175/250/400
- Xayah
- AD: 50 to 55
- AS: 0.7 to 0.75
Two-Cost
- Blitzcrank Spell Damage: 250/350/800 to 250/400/900
- Darius Armor: 30 to 35
- Mordekaiser
- HP: 700 to 650
- Spell Shield: 400/600/1000 to 350/500/900
- Raken Spell Damage: 150/25/350 to 175/275/450
- Sona Healing: 160/250/350 to 175/275/450
- Sona Healing: 160/200/240 to 150/200/250
- Xin Zhao Mana: 0/55 to 0/50
Three-Cost
- Ashe Mana: 50/150 to 50/125
- Rumble Mana: 0/65 to 0/60
- Shaco Spell Damage: 300 percent/350 percent/500 percent to 250 percent/325 percent/500 percent
- Vi Spell Damage: 450/650/1300 to 400/600/1200
Four-Cost
- Cho’Gath Spell Damage: 150/225/1500 to 150/250/2000
- Fizz
- Mana: 70/150 to 80/150
- Caste time reduced and missile spell increased
- Irelia AS: 0.85 to 8
- Kayle Mana: 0/80 to 0/70
- Vel’Koz Spell Damage: 300/450/2000 to 350/500/2000
- Wukong
- Spell Damage: 350/500/2000 to 250/450/2000
- Stun Duration: 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds
- Movement Spell during Cyclone reduced by 20 percent
Five-Cost
- Aurelion Sol
- HP: 100 to 950
- Mana: 40/60 to 30/60
- Spell Damage: 80/15/750 to 75/125/750
- Ekko AD: 65 to 60
- Lulu Mana: 90/150 to 75/150
- Mana Fortune
- Fixed a bug where MF was getting double benefit from AP
- Mana: 0/120 to 50/175
- True Damage Update to More Waves Upgrade
- Larger Core Upgrade size reduced
- Thresh
- HP: 1000 to 950
- Mana: 40/100 to 0/75
- Mana on Pull: 30/60/150 to 10/40/200
- No longer grants himself bonus mana on cast
- Pulled in champions no longer activate traits on intended
Items
- Deathblade Starting Stacks: 3 to 20
- Morello and Redbuff Burn: 18 percent to 20 percent
Other
- Added voice lines to when Mercenary Upgrades are purchased
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Malphites shield was getting double benefit from AP
- Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune’s damage was getting double benefit from AP
- Fixed a bug where Mordekaiser’s shield was no benefiting from AP
- Fixed a bug where the anti-healing from Red Buff wasn’t working
- Fixed a bug where Sona could heal the same target multiple times
- Fixed a bug where Ashe missile was going past its first target
- Void and Demolitionist effects no longer fail if the caster dies before the spell impact occurs
- Lux’s spell no longer travels far enough to hit other boards
- Miss Fortune’s spell no longer travels far enough to hit other boards
- Fixed Miss Fortune’s Bullet Time cone hitting units at a wider radius than its visuals (functionally a -15 percent reduction in the cone’s radius)
- Aurelion Sol now works properly with the Protector trait