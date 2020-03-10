Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch March 10: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies is shaping up to be the most exciting expansion of Riot’s autobattler yet. New champions, origins, classes, and mechanics are just a few things to look forward to.

Ahead of the release of TFT’s third set, Riot is testing each of its changes on the PBE. The developers don’t usually do PBE patch notes, but with the new set launching soon, Riot wants to keep everything up to date. This will be the last update before the game goes live, however.

Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE patch March 10.

System

Level five drops: 30/45/20/5/0 percent to 35/40/20/5/0 percent.

Bug fixes

Fixed two-star and three-star Jhin converting attack speed into too much attack damage.

Fixed an issue where occasionally Thief’s Gloves only gave a Gunblade.

FON shows up slightly less on carousel five.

Fixed an issue where Lulu didn’t work properly in overtime.

Fixed an issue where a champion having their spell cost increased when they were very close to full mana would sometimes trigger them to cast multiple times immediately.

Balance

Traits

Blaster Extra Shots: 2/5 to 3/6

Cybernetic: 350&35/800&80 to 350&35/850&85

Infiltrator: 60 percent for six seconds/60 percent with resets to 60 percent for six seconds/90 percent with resets.

Ahri Spell Damage: 175/250/450 to 175/250/400

Annie Spell Damage: 150/200/350 to 150/200/300 (Shield is 1.5x Spell Damage)

Kai’Sa Number of Missiles: 60/8/12 to 6/8/11

Lucian Spell Damage: 175/225/400 to 175/225/350

Mordekaiser Spell Shield: 350/500/900 to 350/500/800

Rakan Spell Damage: 175/275/450 to 175/275/400

Shen Dodge Duration: 3/4/6 to 3/4/5

Sona Healing Targets: 2/3/5 to 2/3/4

One-costs

Caitlyn Spell Damage: 700/1,000/3,000 to 700/1,000/1,800

Graves Mana: 50/100 to 50/80

Two-costs

Darius Spell Damage: 300/425/700 to 350/475/700

Shen Spell MR Bonus: 20/40/60 to 15/30/45

Xin Zhao Spell Damage: 175/250/400 to 150/225/350

Yasuo Mana: 0/90 to 0/100

Four-costs

Vel’Koz Spell Damage: 350/500/2,000 to 450/600/2,000

Five-costs

Aurelion Sol Spell Damage: 75/125/750 to 100/150/750

Gangplank Spell Damage: 550/750/9,001 to 650/850/9,001

Lulu Spell Duration: 4/4/8 seconds to 3/3/8 seconds

Miss Fortune Spell Damage: 45 percent/65 percent/500 percent to 55 percent/70 percent/500 percent

Items