Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch March 10: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies is shaping up to be the most exciting expansion of Riot’s autobattler yet. New champions, origins, classes, and mechanics are just a few things to look forward to.
Ahead of the release of TFT’s third set, Riot is testing each of its changes on the PBE. The developers don’t usually do PBE patch notes, but with the new set launching soon, Riot wants to keep everything up to date. This will be the last update before the game goes live, however.
Here are the full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE patch March 10.
System
- Level five drops: 30/45/20/5/0 percent to 35/40/20/5/0 percent.
Bug fixes
- Fixed two-star and three-star Jhin converting attack speed into too much attack damage.
- Fixed an issue where occasionally Thief’s Gloves only gave a Gunblade.
- FON shows up slightly less on carousel five.
- Fixed an issue where Lulu didn’t work properly in overtime.
- Fixed an issue where a champion having their spell cost increased when they were very close to full mana would sometimes trigger them to cast multiple times immediately.
Balance
Traits
- Blaster Extra Shots: 2/5 to 3/6
- Cybernetic: 350&35/800&80 to 350&35/850&85
- Infiltrator: 60 percent for six seconds/60 percent with resets to 60 percent for six seconds/90 percent with resets.
- Ahri Spell Damage: 175/250/450 to 175/250/400
- Annie Spell Damage: 150/200/350 to 150/200/300 (Shield is 1.5x Spell Damage)
- Kai’Sa Number of Missiles: 60/8/12 to 6/8/11
- Lucian Spell Damage: 175/225/400 to 175/225/350
- Mordekaiser Spell Shield: 350/500/900 to 350/500/800
- Rakan Spell Damage: 175/275/450 to 175/275/400
- Shen Dodge Duration: 3/4/6 to 3/4/5
- Sona Healing Targets: 2/3/5 to 2/3/4
One-costs
- Caitlyn Spell Damage: 700/1,000/3,000 to 700/1,000/1,800
- Graves Mana: 50/100 to 50/80
Two-costs
- Darius Spell Damage: 300/425/700 to 350/475/700
- Shen Spell MR Bonus: 20/40/60 to 15/30/45
- Xin Zhao Spell Damage: 175/250/400 to 150/225/350
- Yasuo Mana: 0/90 to 0/100
Four-costs
- Vel’Koz Spell Damage: 350/500/2,000 to 450/600/2,000
Five-costs
- Aurelion Sol Spell Damage: 75/125/750 to 100/150/750
- Gangplank Spell Damage: 550/750/9,001 to 650/850/9,001
- Lulu Spell Duration: 4/4/8 seconds to 3/3/8 seconds
- Miss Fortune Spell Damage: 45 percent/65 percent/500 percent to 55 percent/70 percent/500 percent
Items
- Morello/Red Buff Burn: 20 percent to 33 percent
- Bramble Best Cooldown: 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds