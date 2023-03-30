Sureshot Samira comp guide for TFT Set 8.5

Out of all the units sticking around from Teamfight Tactics Set 8 to Set 8.5, Samira can still be a very potent late-game carry. Out of all the compositions she can fit into, the one that truly focuses on her skills is the Sureshot comp. Not only does it help Samira build up attack damage, but the Ace trait allows her to clean up enemies quickly.

Here is a guide for the Sureshot Samira comp in TFT Set 8.5, from the list of final units you need to the items you should build.

To begin, here is the team you should have in the end game for the Sureshot Samira comp.

Final units for Sureshot Samira comp in TFT Set 8.5

Here are all the units, in descending order from the rarity.

Wukong (Mecha:PRIME/Defender)

Sivir (InfiniTeam/Sureshot)

Jax (Mecha:PRIME/Brawler)

Riven (Anima Squad/Brawler/Defender)

Shen (InfiniTeam/Defender/Hacker)

Garen (Mecha:PRIME/Defender)

Samira (Underground/Sureshot/Ace)

Ultimate Ezreal (InfiniTeam/Parallel/Sureshot)

Image via Riot Games

When it comes to how this comp plays, the idea is to build the strongest frontline possible so Samira, Sivir and Ultimate Ezreal get the most from Sureshot. There are multiple ways to go about it, with Defender and Mecha:PRIME as the two best options. However, depending on what items you can get, going with six Defender units is viable too.

Defender gives all units armor while giving double that amount to Defender units. Mecha:PRIME functions the same as Set 8, as it makes one unit super bulky at the cost of removing other Mecha:PRIME units. Sureshot gives its units extra attack damage, plus stacking more of it as rounds get longer.

The one new trait from Set 8.5 that assists this comp is InfiniTeam. This new trait, when active, allows you to summon an extra InfiniTeam unit into the fight if you place one on the portal that appears in between rounds. With Ultimate Ezreal in the comp, this trait allows you to have an extra Ezreal or Shen in the late game.

Early game options for Sureshot Samira comp

For this composition, there are three solid ways to build into the late game. The first is the most expected: Sureshot. If you get Sivir and Ashe in the early game, you can focus on building a frontline in front of them and build a winning or losing streak that way.

The second option is building a frontline first, which can also lead to success. If you have the Defender units needed for the comp but not the Sureshots, you can build the other way around.

Lastly, the riskiest option revolves around the Underground trait. If you get the early units like Vi, Kayle, and Ezreal, you can lose streak and stack up resources from the heists that Underground offers.

Image via Riot Games

When it comes to how to level up with this composition, just do the standard late-game level-up path. Go to level six at 3-2, level seven at 4-1, level eight at 4-5, and level nine at 6-2. This will allow you to get Ultimate Ezreal, Samira, and Garen earlier than others.

Tips and tricks for Sureshot Samira comp

Samira is the focus of this composition

As the name of the comp suggests, Samira is crucial to this composition for two reasons. To start, the Sureshot trait allows her to scale into powerful enemies as the rounds progress.

Image via Riot Games

But, what truly makes her powerful is the Ace trait. The ability to execute low-health enemies is still powerful, especially with the upcoming buff that makes her ability uninterruptible. The items to put on her are the Last Whisper, Hand of Justice, and Runaan’s Hurricane, as they all work in tandem with her kit.

Garen surprisingly key to top four finishes

While Samira is the key damage dealer, Garen is the key tank. Thanks to Mecha:PRIME, his strong ability Mecha Justice and items like Dragon’s Claw, Sunfire Cape, and Protector’s Vow, he comes both a strong tank and a big damage dealer.

The fact that Garen can do an area-of-effect stun makes the frontline of this composition last even longer, giving them time to shield up, heal or just stay alive as your Sureshot units kill anything they can.

Ezreal a nice addition but only needed for firsts

In conclusion, in the late game, the two highest rarity units you can fit in are Ultimate Ezreal and Fiddlesticks. If you hit level nine, you should aim to have one or both of these units in your team. Ultimate Ezreal sets off InfiniTeam and Sureshot, while Fiddlesticks is just a strong unit overall.

Alongside the recent news involving the upcoming TFT patch, this comp shows no signs of slowing down in Set 8.5.