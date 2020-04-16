Riot experimenting with new Teamfight Tactics galaxy that has 2-star units on carousels

Riot Games is trying to add more variety to the mix to keep things fresh for its player base in the new Teamfight Tactics season.

In a recent developer’s post, Blake “Beernana” Edwards and Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer unveiled two new galaxies that will be making their debut in the following patches, as well as how the set is going so far from a gameplay perspective and from the fans’ perspective.

Next patch, Riot will be adding the Treasure Trove galaxy to the game. In this galaxy, every NPC and monster is guaranteed to drop an item instead of gold or units. Although this might seem fun, the chance of getting the Treasure Trove galaxy will be much less than the others.

Additionally, Riot is experimenting with a new galaxy that will have two-star units available during carousels. Not much information was given besides this, but this could be a game-changing galaxy to hit in your ranked games.

“Overall, we’re excited about how TFT: Galaxies is going so far, and mostly that’s because you’re excited about it,” Riot said. “The galaxies have landed well and added a bunch of new ways to play, and there seems to be a lot of creativity and exciting moments happening.”

Last season, many players thought that there wasn’t much variety involved when going for a win. This season, there are plenty of ways to succeed, including multiple different compositions and galaxies that keep players on their toes.