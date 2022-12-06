How TFT Set 8 Anvil and Boss Battles work

Riot Games has replaced the Treasure Dragons in Teamfight Tactics with Boss Battles, providing players with an Armory at multiple Stages that can contain a variety of goodies to finish out an end-game comp.

Featured in TFT Set Eight is a new system mechanic called Boss Battles. These PvE fights are taking the place of Treasure Dragons from Set Seven, which have been officially retired—for now. The concept is similar, though, providing players with an Anvil that opens Armories that contain a variety of options to help complete an end-game TFT comp in Set Eight.

When do Boss Battles appear in TFT Set Eight?

Boss Battles will occur at Stages 5-7 and 6-7. The bosses aren’t any harder than previous PvE fights, but the reward contents are different. Boss Battles can showcase fights against Aurelion Sol, Zac, or Urgot. Upon winning a Boss Battle fight, players will receive an Anvil.

What is in a TFT Set Eight Anvil?

Anvil drops are a new system mechanic in TFT Set Eight that will first appear at Stage 4-7. Selling an Anvil will open up an Armory. The Stage 4-7 Anvil will offer players one of three item component options to choose from.

The Boss Battles start at Stage 5-7 and will occur again at Stage 6-7. Anvils from Boss Battles will open an Armory that provides players with one of five possible completed items to choose from.

Each Boss Battle has a chance to drop a Tome of Traits in addition to an Anvil. And there is an even smaller chance that an Enchanted item Anvil will drop, showcasing five Ornn Artifact items instead of regular full items.