YouTube Gaming adds Theatre Mode for mobile, Member Milestone chat

YouTube Gaming has acquired some huge names in the streaming space lately, and the momentum continues with the platform introducing a pair of features fans have been eagerly awaiting.

YouTube Gaming head Ryan “Fwiz” Wyatt shared today that Theatre Mode for mobile users will now allow both chat and gameplay to be present at the same time. Wyatt also announced the addition of Member Milestone chat.

Theatre Mode chat on mobile



September 23, 2021

Theatre Mode is something that has been available on PC for YouTube Gaming, but now mobile users of YouTube Gaming will be able to read chat while watching the gameplay simultaneously. Member Milestone chat will allow fans of channels that have been paid members for months to celebrate this occasion with a notification banner in chat that announces their milestone. They can also write a unique message to display on this banner.

In the clip Wyatt shared, an example of the Valkyrae’s stream was shown. This is another feature Twitch has used for many years, be it without the messaging function, and something that fans have been requesting YouTube to implement.

Member Milestone Chat



17 months



It pops up at the top where Super Chats are underneath 'Top Chat'



September 23, 2021

YouTube continues to bolster its streaming service with the goal of attracting more content creators to take advantage of the service. One of the barriers between converting users from Twitch has been the lack of features present, but with these latest additions and likely more to come, the gap between the two services will likely begin to get smaller.