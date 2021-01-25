XQc calls out Twitch for not providing C9 Ziqo with a VOD timestamp following his suspension

Popular streamer xQc called out Twitch this morning for not providing C9 Ziqo with a clip of his offense even though xQc said he received a VOD timestamp when he was suspended.

Last week, C9 Ziqo received a seven-day ban for violating the Twitch Terms of Service. Twitch claimed the ban was in response to Ziqo using a hateful slur but didn’t provide a specific example, according to Ziqo.

IF I GET A VOD TIMESTAMP WHEN I GET SUSPENDED, HE SHOULD TOO. @TwitchSupport PLEASE GIVE THIS MAN A TIMESTAMP OR FIX. STREAMERS LOSE TRACTION OVERNIGHT, STOP STALLING. https://t.co/cQF4mzVY3R — xQc (@xQc) January 25, 2021

XQc, another popular streamer who was recently suspended from Twitch, expressed his support for Ziqo today and said he should receive a VOD timestamp of his offense. The former Overwatch League pro claims Twitch sent him a timestamp when he was suspended and feels it’s only fair that Ziqo receives the same treatment.

Ziqo explained in a recent video that the penalty also impacted him by ruining other opportunities and left his account in bad standing. This can have long-term effects, especially if he receives another suspension in the future.

A seven-day ban is detrimental for any streamer since it can cause them to lose the audience they’ve built. Many people believe Ziqo didn’t deserve the ban and should receive a timestamp for his alleged offense.

Ziqo believes he was banned for a clip when he says “fuck it,” but could be misheard as a derogatory slur. He also explained that Forsen, another popular World of Worldcraft streamer, was mistakenly banned for a similar mistake.

Ziqo’s suspension reportedly ends on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Right now, it seems like he’ll have to wait out the suspension.