XQc and Forsen’s Minecraft rivalry continues as xQc breaks record

The Minecraft speedrunning rivalry between streamers xQc and Forsen was reignited earlier this week when Forsen managed to break xQc’s record and record a run in just 26 minutes and 36 seconds. This record, however, did not stand for long, though. XQc was able to crush this time by almost a minute in a recent stream.

During his run, xQc pushed through some minor slip-ups and wound up recording his own time of 25 minutes and 37 seconds.

This time, while substantially faster than the previous record between the two, still is a ways from the world record that was set yesterday by speedrunner Illumina of just 13 minutes and 57 seconds.

The speedrun that the streamers are attempting is the Minecraft 1.16+ glitchless random seed run, and while neither xQc nor Forsen are there yet, they have both been able to work their times down substantially from where they began, and at the current rate, both streamers may find themselves on the leaderboards in the near future.