Xbox Series X games to be revealed on Inside Xbox livestream next week

Xbox will host an Inside Xbox livestream on Thursday, May 7 at 10am CT, Microsoft announced today. The broadcast will introduce some of the upcoming games for the next-generation console, the Xbox Series X.

Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg dropped the details about what next week’s Inside Xbox livestream will include. He said the stream will showcase the company’s third-party partners and that the Xbox Game Studios teams are working hard on “some big summer plans.”

Ubisoft said it will reveal the first gameplay trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the only game confirmed to be appearing during next week’s Inside Xbox stream. But fans can expect more information about other games soon.

This trailer should reveal more of the Viking Age setting of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The theme was confirmed yesterday, April 29, after an eight-hour stream on YouTube in which artist Bosslogic digitally painted a piece of art to tease the next Assassin’s Creed game.

Microsoft teased the Xbox Series X at the E3 games conference in June 2019 and it’s set to be released this holiday season. There are also some confirmed games for the console, including Gods & Monsters, Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Due to Xbox’s Smart Delivery service, fans will be able to play some titles launching on current-gen platforms, like Cyberpunk 2077. But it’s unclear if any of these games will appear during the Inside Xbox livestream.

You can watch next week’s Inside Xbox livestream on Facebook, Mixer, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube.