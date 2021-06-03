Where to watch OTV and Friends Minecraft server

The successful Offline TV & Friends Minecraft server has been launched once again, but this time with some slight adjustments to spice up gameplay.

Being a streamer-based server, the “better” OTV & Friends server strives to provide the vanilla Minecraft experience with some slight mods to help out cosmetically and with the game’s progression so that the players can provide the best content possible. This time around, the server has begun with around 40 members, including all the OTV family and plenty of other streamers from both Twitch and YouTube. Plans have also already been shared to introduce more players into the mix each week.

With the server remaining live at all times, there may be situations where some streamers are offline and others are continuing their work on the server. In this article, we will be providing links to some of the best streams to tune into and catch all the action from the server.

Where is the best place to keep up with OTV & Friends Minecraft?

Image via Microsoft

One of the best places to check out the new server is through the eyes of the player responsible for running it. Disguised Toast is the man in charge of running the server and is the best source for all knowledge on the current status and upcoming plans for the server.

Being predominantly a Facebook Live streamer, Toast can mainly be found there. He sometimes streams on his Twitch, however, so it’s best to follow his social media for updates on where to tune in live. Highlights will likely be shared on his YouTube channel for those who want to catch up after the fact.

Aside from Toast, there are plenty of other places to watch the OTV & Friends server unfold as most of the participants are streamers or creators themselves. Here is a list of streamers who have been broadcasting their time on the server.

These are some of the best places to check out the OTV & Friends Minecraft server right now, but over the coming days and weeks, there will be plenty more streamers sharing their perspective of the server.

You can check out a full list of all the creators on the sever here.