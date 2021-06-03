Who is playing on the OTV and Friends Minecraft server?

Over the years, Offline TV has found success playing many different titles, and one fan-favorite game has been Minecraft.

The OTV & Friends Minecraft server was an extremely popular endeavor that had Offline TV members and a variety of other streamers participate and interact with each other in the pixelated world of Minecraft.

Thanks to its popularity, the server has been brought back once again, this time with some big changes with the goal of producing a vanilla experience with the help of some cosmetic and progression-based mods to speed things up and help the creators make the best content possible.

Before the last rendition of OTV & Friends’ Minecraft server came to an end its member’s list was quite large and boasted plenty of familiar faces and names from Twitch and YouTube alike.

This time around the goal looks to remain the same with Disguised Toast announcing that the server will begin with around 40 players invited, but the plan is to add more creators in on a weekly basis.

Who is playing on the OTV & Friends Minecraft server?

With the server launching earlier today, June 2, it isn’t clear exactly who made the cut into the initial invitation list, however, here are the streamers we’ve seen on the server so far.

Disguised Toast

Sykuno

Scarra

LilyPichu

Pokimane

Fuslie

Yvonnie

PeterParkTV

XChocobars

Valkyrae

Starsmitten

Sleepy

hJune

Voyboy

Kkatamina

BoxBox

Natsumii

Masayoshi

These are the players who we’ve seen active on the new server so far. This list will be updated as more players hop in on the action and join the Minecraft fun.