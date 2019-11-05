When is CouRage’s first stream on YouTube?

Popular streamer and 100 Thieves content creator Jack “CouRage” Dunlop revealed yesterday that he’s going to be a YouTube-exclusive broadcaster moving forward in his career.

CouRage made a reveal video alongside 100 Thieves’ founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag and fellow content creator Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. He talked about how he wanted to open up more opportunities for himself as a broadcaster and entertainer. At time of writing, his announcement video has almost garnered 400,000 views and has become the third-highest trending video on the platform.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop on Twitter The Next Chapter… CouRage x YouTube https://t.co/StYfTG6UEE https://t.co/CyYB6gcnHc

When is CouRage going live on YouTube?

The 25-year old also gave details on when his debut stream would take place on the platform. CouRage’s first YouTube stream will be happening today (Tuesday, Nov. 5) at 2pm CT. He’ll be streaming on his official YouTube account where people can hop in and celebrate his big move.

“I’m very excited to continue expanding my relationship with my YouTube audience, as well as leverage the platform for new collabs and experiences,” CouRage said. “This deal with YouTube allows me to create more content and engage with my fans in real time.”

CouRage is the latest big-name streamer to move on from Twitch to stream on a different platform. Over the last several months, popular streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, and Cory “King Gothalion” Michael all made the move to Mixer. Many people actually expected CouRage to join them as well before yesterday’s announcement.