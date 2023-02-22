VShojo’s Amemiya Nazuna reveals new outfit during birthday stream

Her first new outfit since debuting at the agency.

VShojo VTuber Amemiya Nazuna revealed her new outfit during her birthday stream on Twitch today. The school girl inspired outfit is the first alternate model that Nazuna has received since her VShojo debut.

Much like her base model, the outfit features a removable coat. Nazuna is wearing mismatched pair stockings, a skirt, a blouse that reveals her belly, a fluffy beret with bunny ears, and a heart shaped handbag with an ominous eye accessory. Nuzuna can also take off the beret to better showcase her set of twintails.

Screengrab via Amemiya Nazuna on Twitch Screengrab via Amemiya Nazuna on Twitch

Nazuna released a teaser for the outfit earlier in the day, which she played at the start of her Twitch broadcast. The VTuber spent time chatting to her audience in the lead up to her outfit reveal, before replaying call-in videos from her fellow VShojo talents.

The streamer accidentally spoiled what the outfit would look like by playing a merch trailer ahead of the reveal. Nazuna’s live 2D software crashed numerous times during the reveal, leading to some of her iconic brand of malding.

Screengrab via Amemiya Nazuna on Twitch Screengrab via Amemiya Nazuna on Twitch Screengrab via Amemiya Nazuna on Twitch

Nazuna debuted as part of Vshojo Next, the agency’s new Japanese branch, alongside Kson on July 17, 2022. Kson’s signing to the agency alongside Nazuna’s debut was announced at Anime Expo on July 2. The reveal was accompanied by an animated trailer, which was uploaded to Kson’s YouTube channel. Kson also revealed a new model of her own in January 2023.

Nazuna has since gone on to amass over 259,000 followers on Twitch and over 238,000 followers on twitter. Nazuna’s original model was illustrated by Kagura Nana, and rigged by Iron Vertex’s Brian Tsui.