TwitchCon 2024 dates, venues confirmed following massive Twitch layoffs

Twitch announced the dates of TwitchCon 2024 today in the wake of its recent layoffs, which saw over 500 employees being fired from the company.

The European edition of TwitchCon this year will be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands at the Rotterdam Ahoy on June 29-30. As for the North American edition, it’ll be returning to the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California on Sept. 20-22. The TwitchCon dates and venues were announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

TwitchCon is returning to familiar locations. Image via NBC News

Twitch also revealed that TwitchCon Europe will be returning to Rotterdam in 2025 and 2026, while San Diego will be the North American venue of the semi-annual event from 2025 until 2028. CEO Dan Clancy described TwitchCon as “a celebration of self-expression and creativity,” acknowledging content creators’ roles in how much the entertainment industry has changed.

The announcement of the details for TwitchCon 2024 follows the streaming company’s recent layoffs. Clancy made the decision public on Jan. 10 through a blog post. But he also made it clear that Twitch “remains focused on serving” its streamers, while also ensuring that the company “is the best place to livestream for many years to come.”

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Additionally, the CEO spoke during a Twitch livestream the day after the blog post, giving more details about the removal of over 500 staff members from Twitch, as well as discussing the status of the company in terms of profitability.

“We’ve implied this before where we need to run it sustainably, but I’ll be blunt, we aren’t profitable at this point,” Clancy said. “Amazon has been extremely supportive of Twitch. A big thing for being sustainable over time is ensuring that we don’t lose money, and that’s a big part of my job, because that’s gonna be what makes sure we can be here for long-term.” Accordingly, it appears that putting on multiple TwitchCons still factors into that relentless pursuit of profitability.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

You can check the official TwitchCon Rotterdam and TwitchCon San Diego pages to learn more about the events.