Twitch unveils new Soundtrack creator tool to stream “rights-cleared” music

Twitch content creators will soon be able to play music worry-free of DMCA takedowns.

The Amazon-owned company unveiled the Soundtrack creator tool today, which provides streamers with a “curated collection of rights-cleared music.” This should help creators avoid copyright strikes and DMCA claims on their channels.

Introducing Soundtrack by Twitch (Beta), a rights cleared music tool designed specifically for Twitch creators.



Stream worry free with our highly curated music library, rolling out starting today.



— Twitch (@Twitch) September 30, 2020

“We know how important music is to your creative process, and have heard how frustrating it is to understand and navigate the complex and evolving music ecosystem,” Twitch said.

Soundtrack consists of a library of songs from independent artists that are cleared for worldwide listening. The tool will have its own audio channel for creators to play music on stream, featuring different playlists and stations. While the music will play during a livestream, it won’t be included in VODs and clips, according to the Soundtrack FAQ.

Creators can stream music from various artists, like Above & Beyond, Porter Robinson, and mxmtoon.

A wave of DMCA claims hit many streamers in June, with content creators being issued copyright strikes on their channels from music played in old clips. Many creators began preemptively deleting old clips to avoid issues.

Soundtrack released in early beta today and is compatible with OBS Studio v.26.0 or later, with Twitch Studio and Streamlabs OBS compatibility coming soon. Creators can join the waitlist for access to the beta here.