Twitch streamer pursues music licensing deal for creators on NoPixel 3.0 GTA roleplay server

While Twitch continues to enforce tough music regulation on the platform, some players are working towards a solution that will allow them to use music in their streams.

With the upcoming NoPixel 3.0 Grand Theft Auto roleplaying server update imminent, Twitch streamer Afro has begun to seek out a potential licensing deal that would allow the creators participating in the server to add a further dynamic to their stream with the use of music.

I’m on the phone with @UniversalPM_US try to get a music licensing deal for all content creators on @NopixelRP and it’s sounding like it is 100% gonna happen at minimal costs. This will be huge deal for everyone on NP and might be ready for 3.0! — Afro (@AttackOfTheAfro) February 2, 2021

Earlier today, the streamer said he was “on the phone” with Universal Production Music, a company that produces and licenses production music out for use. Afro said he is confident a licensing deal will be possible at a minimal cost for the users on the server. In a reply, Afro suggested all creators in NoPixel should help in sharing a link so that their communities can assist in crowdfunding the cost.

This would be a huge move for the NoPixel with the 3.0 update bringing new players to the server and adding a level of roleplay immersion that has not previously been possible since the crackdown on DCMA violation on the platform.

NoPixel’s past iterations have been popular and positioned itself as one of the best roleplay servers on Twitch. With the NoPixel 3.0 update, there appears to be a huge list of new additions to the player list with popular streamer xQc sharing some of the names on a recent stream.

More than just being an excellent move to get music back onto Twitch, this licensing deal could potentially set a precedent for other music studios allowing streamers to use their content on Twitch.