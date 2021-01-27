Twitch Rivals: Streamer Bowl II Draft Results

$1 million will be going to charity.

Twitch Rivals’ Streamer Bowl II is coming on Feb. 4 with streamers, pro NFL players and community players teaming up in trios to play Fortnite.

The competition featuring Fortnite, in partnership with the NFL Players’ Association, will pit 30 streamer led teams against one another for a $1,000,000 prize pool that’s all going to charity.

Since December 15, streamers have been playing in the “playoffs” weekly to help determine a draft order. After that, the “Streamer Bowl Cup” determined what 30 members of the Fortnite community at-large would get to join the fun.

Winning last year’s inaugural Stream Bowl, Clix was awarded the first pick of this year’s draft. Streamers who placed first during the four weeks of the Playoffs were given picks two through five. The rest of the 25 streamers were given their draft position randomly.

Former Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha won the first week of the Playoffs and was rewarded that second pick. The other weekly winners were StableRonaldo, Scoped, and Tocata. They rounded out the top five drafters.

With the first pick, Clix selected his partner from last year, Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen.

Bugha then followed by selecting Atlanta Falcons QB Kurt Benkert, a change from his partner last year Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is a known avid gamer.