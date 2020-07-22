Twitch is launching a dedicated category for sports

Twitch has added a category dedicated to sports content, the company announced today.

Sports content isn’t new on Twitch, but having a dedicated category for it is a big move for the company that started out with only gaming. It’s since moved on to add a Just Chatting section, IRL streams, music streams, and much more.

To celebrate the addition, Twitch is collaborating with four of soccer’s biggest teams from around the world, including Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. All of the clubs will be producing content on their own Twitch channels “to bring their global fanbases closer to these iconic organizations and their athletes.”

The new content on Twitch includes the relaunch of the TwitchSports channel, which features streams in the sports category, highlighting whatever is active at the time.

Twitch has already been home to content by the NBA, NHL, NWSL, RFL, and UFC, and Amazon has partnered with streamers to co-broadcast Thursday Night NFL football games, too.

The site is also home to many professional athletes who stream, including the MLB’s Trevor May and Blake Snell, the NFL’s Austin Ekeler, F1’s Lando Norris, and WWE wrestlers like Rusev, Paige, Cesaro, and many more.