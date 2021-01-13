Twitch changes PogChamp to TheGrefg for a day

TheGrefg has been the man of the week on Twitch after shattering the record for concurrent viewers on the platform during his Fortnite skin unveiling. And today, the platform is making him the face of PogChamp.

The original PogChamp emote was removed from Twitch last week following statements made by Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez, whose face was previously used for the emote.

Put on your finest suit – red or otherwise.



It's time to PogChamp with @TheGrefg. pic.twitter.com/L5mccScmsW — Twitch (@Twitch) January 13, 2021

After a mob of President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Gutierrez mentioned the potential for more “civil unrest” in a post on Twitter.

Since then, Twitch has released a plan to have a new content creator as the face of PogChamp every day as a spin-off of an idea created by Sean “day9” Plott.

So far, most of the streamers used haven’t been among the most-watched streamers on Twitch. But considering how much success TheGrefg has seen over the past few days, it only makes sense that he’d get a little bit more time in the spotlight as the face of PogChamp.

On Jan. 11, TheGrefg racked up more than 2.4 million concurrent viewers, more than tripling the platform’s previous record that was set by him last year. In December, TheGrefg peaked at around 700,000 viewers during a Fortnite in-game event that included fighting Galactus alongside the Avengers.

So far, Twitch has changed the PogChamp emote to represent the likeness of dearDEERE, CriticalBard, Reversalx7, and UmiNoKaiju.