Shroud gets “blue screen of death” when finishing 25-hour long WoW Classic stream

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is one of the top Twitch streamers who gave up on their usual streaming schedule and game list to stream World of Warcraft Classic, which was released earlier this week. Like many other streamers, shroud has been playing the game a lot, maybe even too much. And his computer seems to think the same.

Shroud got Window’s “blue screen of death” on his monitor after finishing a 25-hour long WoW Classic session last night. When he was talking to his chat and about to end the stream, he said his screen turned blue and was showing that infamous error that stops the computer and its processes completely, requiring a restart.

Shroud gets BSOD after streaming for 25 hours Clip of shroud Playing World of Warcraft – Clipped by Toosks

Shroud didn’t seem to be too bothered by it. He just said he found it “interesting” that he got that error and continued talking to his chat about his plans to stream WoW Classic the following day. Despite the error having “death” in its popular nickname, getting it hardly ever means that the computer is facing a major failure that will completely break it or require a fix other than a restart or a minor system recovery.

Shroud’s 25-hour stream was unusual for his standards. He rarely streams for more than eight hours a day and he’s known for streaming first-person shooters like Apex Legends, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, and more recently, GTA V’s roleplay mod. His switch to an RPG like WoW Classic during a stream that was three times longer than usual was a unique event for his viewers.

Shroud’s switch to WoW Classic will likely last long. He said on stream that he wants to reach level 60 and do the raids, and he even asked his girlfriend to log into his account while he was sleeping so he could enter the queue before starting his stream.

He just has to hope he doesn’t get another blue screen of death, especially if it’s in the middle of a dungeon. That would put him back into the server queue and force him to wait a few hours before joining the realm again.