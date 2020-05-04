PewDiePie signs exclusive streaming contract with YouTube

PewDiePie is taking another step into the world of livestreaming. He’s partnering with YouTube to bring more streaming content to his channel, according to The Washington Post.

PewDiePie said he’ll stream exclusively with the video platform. “Live streaming is something I’m focusing a lot in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future,” PewDiePie said.

The YouTuber has over 104 million subscribers, but hasn’t branched into livestreaming beyond a quiet attempt with DLive last year.

PewDiePie earned his internet fame through a lengthy content creation career on YouTube that started in 2010. He became the first individually owned YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers in 2019 and now has over 104 million. For context, the most popular channel on Twitch is Ninja’s old channel with 14 million subscribers. Ninja has since moved exclusively to Mixer, giving Tfue the title of the most popular channel with eight million subscribers.

Both of those are a far cry from PewDiePie’s 104 million, which were all earned through his YouTube channel. Most, if not all, of the videos on his channel are prerecorded, though, and not streamed.

With such impressive numbers, it’s understandable that PewDiePie would partner with YouTube instead of another streaming platform, even though he had a brief partnership with DLive. While YouTube offers streaming options, it remains more of a video hosting platform instead of a livestreaming service. This partnership may help YouTube push its way further into the streaming scene, however.