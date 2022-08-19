People on the right ‘took things too seriously’: Destiny explains the problem with edgy humor

Popular YouTube streamer and political commentator Destiny outlined why edgy humor is no longer acceptable in a recent debate.

Destiny is among the first streamers to popularize political discourse across several streaming platforms, most famous for his debate-style content. The livestreamer has been at the center of countless controversies himself, being indefinitely banned from Twitch in the past year. Despite his many critics and infamous burned bridges, the streamer recently argued against edgy humor.

While on a debate with fellow political content creator and musical artist Sneako, the streamer was prompted to answer which side of American political spectrum made edgy humor unacceptable. While Destiny explained that it is the fault of everyone, the streamer went on to describe how “motherfuckers on the right” ultimately ruined edgy humor.

“Motherfuckers on the right took things too seriously,” Destiny said. “Shit was funny back in the day when we were calling each other racial slurs because we were all weird kids on the internet, but it’s not funny when people are out fucking murdering people in restaurants in Buffalo because they’re trying to do the fucking black genocide. It was funny when you make fun of people’s religion on the internet, but it’s not funny when people walk into a fucking mosque in New Zealand and shoot and kill fucking 30 people because they think they’re being replaced by brown people.”

Though Destiny says he found edgy humor funny in the past, he said that these jokes have been “invaded” by people who have taken the rhetoric seriously and committed hate crimes.

While Destiny’s argument did not dissuade Sneako, he certainly made his point known to his wide audience.