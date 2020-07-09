OfflineTV member Michael Reeves reveals finished power drill that activates when he gets a new subscriber

OfflineTV member Michael Reeves showed off his completed power drill that activates when someone subscribes to his Twitch channel last night.

The popular “comedy-tech” content creator streamed the process of creating the drill over the past few weeks. He explained the process while he physically worked on the drill and showed the coding and software he created to make it work. He showed how the drill worked wirelessly across his bedroom in a recent stream and said it was close to completion.

Fans had several ideas about what should activate the drill, but Reeves confirmed it’d activate when someone subscribes to his Twitch channel. He showed the drill in action during a stream last night and was excited to see his handy work in action.

“We fucking did it, when you sub, it turns the god damned drill on.” Reeves said. “This is one of the dumber things I’ve made in my enter life.”

Reeves has created several different odd machines in the past, such as a scream-powered microwave, a Roomba that screams when it runs into things, and a surgery robot. Fans were able to watch his latest creation being built live on Twitch, which was a nice change of pace.

Reeves is one of the newest members of OfflineTV. He officially joined the group in December and received a warm welcome from the OfflineTV fan base. He has an entire workshop at his disposal in the OfflineTV house, so he’ll likely create other odd inventions in the future.