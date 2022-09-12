NICKMERCS celebrates 10 years of streaming with gold and black drip

A decade-long commitment always is worthy of a party, and that’s just what NICKMERCS is doing this week.

After 10 years of growing the MFAM on Twitch, Nick unveiled a little bit of merch that he’s going to unload in collaboration with his team organization FaZe Clan. In tweet, Nick gave a sneak peak video of a gaming jersey that fans will be able to purchase beginning Wednesday.

With a black base, the jersey has sublimated gold throughout. On the left side of the upper chest sits the classic MFAM helmet, and on the right is a FaZe Clan logo. Meanwhile, streaks of gold in the background of the jersey spell out “MFAM.”

The video posted to Nick’s Twitter also included the name “NICKMERCS” on the upper back part of the back along with the number 10 in large font below it. The jerseys are set to be available through MFAM.gg. As of right now, Nick’s official website has no more information regarding the jerseys.

Typically, Nick will make announcements like this one around the beginning of his stream, but he has not gone live on Twitch today. As an avid football fan, it is likely that Nick is taking the day off to celebrate the first week of the NFL’s Monday Night Football. Expect Nick to have more details about the jersey, and maybe even a sample jersey, on his stream tomorrow.