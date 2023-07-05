MrBeast asked Jeff Bezos for $1 billion, and Amazon’s owner just followed him on Twitter

They say if you don’t ask, you don’t get—which MrBeast put to the test in a cheeky request to billionaire Jeff Bezos on Twitter.

Bezos, the owner of Amazon and ranked as the third richest person in the world by Forbes, became the target of an optimistic punt from MrBeast.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, posted on Twitter that “today [July 1] feels like a great day for Jeff Bezos to give me a billion dollars for fun”, which came in the aftermath of a slew of controversial updates from Twitter that limited the amount of posts users could see each day.

It seemed the post flew under the radar until MrBeast followed up on July 3 to reveal that Bezos now follows the popular content creator on the social media platform, making him just one of 24 accounts that the Amazon owner follows.

He just followed me 👀 pic.twitter.com/bJDhXz8UUg — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 3, 2023

If Bezos has obliged to MrBeast’s request and granted him a billion “for fun”, then we’re yet to hear anything about it as no communication between the pair has been shared, though it’s unlikely such an amount would be given away randomly.

I’m probably not the only one hoping that Bezos really has provided a billion dollars worth of funding to MrBeast, as the potential craziness that could be made in a video using that money is limitless.

MrBeast has become renowned for his creative and expensive challenges, having spent a reported $3.5m to make a real-life Squid Games and half a million dollars to create his Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory challenge.

What could he do with a billion dollars? Well, Bezos is also the owner of the Blue Horizon space company, so maybe MrBeast can create a video where he gives away a plot of land on the moon to a lucky fan.

