Man behind BlessRNG emote denies allegations of inappropriate behavior following PAX Australia

The emote was banned in 2020 after he admitted to other abusive behavior.

Brad “BlessRNG” Jolly said on Twitter last night that he is “aware of recent allegations” against him following PAX Australia.

Jolly attended the event, which ran from Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9, and a few days later, he posted on Twitter claiming that he is “being accused” of “various” things.

I’m aware of recent allegations. I’m not sure exactly of what I’m being accused, I've seen various accusations. I vehemently deny wrongdoing and I’m surprised and saddened that the person in question has chosen to do this. I have gone to the police and submitted statements. 1/2 — BlessRNG 🙏 VTuber Manager/RNGesus 🇦🇺 (@BlessRNG) October 12, 2022

While his comments remained vague, Jolly said that he “vehemently” denies that he did anything wrong, adding that he has submitted statements to the police.

In the past I've made serious mistakes and have been getting help. I owned that, and still do. To see everything falling apart unexpectedly after all the work I've done compromised me, so I went into hospital and went private for a day. This was for self-care reasons. 3/2 — BlessRNG 🙏 VTuber Manager/RNGesus 🇦🇺 (@BlessRNG) October 12, 2022

Jolly made five posts in a thread on Twitter, saying that he is trying to work with PAX and the police to clear his name. But he remained mum on exactly what he has been accused of other than to say that the allegations are “severe” enough that he will handle the matter privately.

In his final post, Jolly mentioned that he will work with “police, PAX, and lawyers.” He added that he will not comment further on the issue for the time being.

The allegations this time are so severe I will be dealing with this as a private matter ongoing through the police, PAX, and lawyers. I will not comment further at this time. 5/2 — BlessRNG 🙏 VTuber Manager/RNGesus 🇦🇺 (@BlessRNG) October 12, 2022

Prior to making the post acknowledging accusations, Jolly said that he checked into the hospital because of “extreme suicide risk.” In previous posts on Twitter, Jolly also mentioned various issues regarding his mental health.

Known for being the face of the BlessRNG emote, Jolly was banned from Twitch in 2020. At that time, the platform also removed the global emote with his likeness after he admitted to inappropriate behavior that he labeled “abuse.”

In a Google document, Jolly detailed interactions with a woman that largely lined up with a TwitLonger posted by an anonymous account accusing him of the behavior.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.