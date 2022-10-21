Ludwig’s Super Smash Bros. Invitational, which has two separate $30,000 tournaments for Melee and Ultimate is supposed to be the biggest Super Smash Bros. event of all time. But, a series of unfortunate events cropped up the day before it was set to kick off.

First, and perhaps most alarmingly, the venue it’s taking place in—the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, has a significant amount of water seeping in from the ceilings.

Smash legend Juan “HungryBox” Debiedma shared some footage of it happening on social media, and it’s going viral.

“The Lud venue is currently being flooded by an unknown water source,” he said. “Tarp is up, [all the] setups [have been] shut off for now, [but] water continues pouring.”

To make matters worse, Ludwig also revealed a major sponsor pulled out.

“The title sponsor backed out at the last minute, so it’s going to lose a shit ton of money,” he said. Still, no matter how much it costs him out of his own pocket, Ludwig wants the event to go ahead as planned. “Smash is what got me into content creation. I’ll always stay true to my day one, money or no money.”

In the process, he attracted a potential suitor to chip in—philanthropic YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson. “Can I sponsor it?” he asked. Ludwig responded by saying, “Pls!” although it’s unclear if the dealing is actually going ahead.

Despite the misfortunes, there’s no indication the event (which several fans are now claiming is “cursed,” at the very least) is being canceled—and if Ludwig’s comments are anything to go by, it seems like there’s no way he’ll let that happen.

Staff at the Luxor Hotel & Casino are racing against time to get the event room in order before the $60,000 Super Smash Bros. Invitational begins.

Depending on how it plays out, attendees might need a pair of gumboots.

And, not matter how it all turns out, many in the Smash are expecting the $60,000 event to be one of the biggest in the title’s history—it will certainly be exciting.