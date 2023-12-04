Ludwig turns streaming platform war into content with Creator Dodgeball World Championship

Which platform's best at being smacked in the face with rubber?

Ludwig has done it again. We’re in for another banger tournament. And just like chessboxing, it’s an event nobody saw coming.

On Dec. 4, Ludwig posted a teaser on Twitter promoting an upcoming event called the Creator Dodgeball World Championship. It’s a dodgeball championship featuring six different teams to determine the best streaming platform.

Ludwig announcing this head-scratching event. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ludwig Ahgren Twitter

You’ve got the usual suspects with YouTube and Twitch. But then you have Kick, Facebook, and podcasters to turn heads and spotlight underrepresented content creation platforms. And to top off the list, you have the most bizarre team of all: chessboxers.

Thirty creators will be appearing in this event, which means we’ll have six teams of five. We don’t officially have a lineup just yet, but Ludwig did announce that he will be representing Team YouTube.

What’s even more exciting than the event itself is how soon it’ll be airing. The Creator Dodgeball World Championship will be live on Dec. 10 on YouTube and Twitch.

I, for one, think the chessboxer team might have an advantage here. A group of intelligent athletes known for being light on their feet seems like the perfect recipe for success in a dodgeball event. But, of course, it’ll be hard to predict anything fully until we see a complete roster of the teams.

Given the amount of attention and love that Ludwig put into his last two events, the Mogul Chessboxing Championship and World’s Greatest Gamer, this event is sure to entertain. That said, fans rooting for Team YouTube should cross their fingers that Ludwig performs better here than he did against CDawgVA at Slapchess.