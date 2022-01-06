Ludwig raises money for charity by auctioning off YouTube Play button, Cars bed, and more

Popular streamer Ludwig had plenty up for grabs today as he held a surprise charity auction on his channel where stream-related items were auctioned off to viewers.

During his stream, Ludwig parted ways with small goodies such as his YouTooz figure, custom controllers, and even larger items, like the Cars bed that the streamer slept in during his iconic subathon stream last year. Oh, and he also auctioned off his silver YouTube Play button.

https://twitter.com/LudwigAhgren/status/1478844470032408577

The money raised during the stream went to No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end childhood hunger in the United States. By the end of the stream, nearly $60,000 had been donated to charity. Ludwig expects the number to exceed $100,000 after all of the items have been officially paid for by viewers.

The highest valued item of the stream was unsurprisingly Ludwig’s YouTube Play button, which fetched $32,000. Additionally, an NFL game ball signed by Tom Brady sold for $4,200, a trophy from the Shitcamp streamer event garnered $4,200, and a stack of three PSA-graded Pokémon cards sold for $8,200.

You may have missed the opportunity to purchase Ludwig-related gifts while helping out charity, but if you want to check out the stream, you can watch the VOD here.