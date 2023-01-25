Ludwig has made his video game debut and you can play alongside him simply by watching

Ludwig has teamed up with Captain.tv, a studio that makes free-to-play interactive games that help support streamers, to make Nitro Stream Racing, a racing game that allows streamers to race against viewers in chat.

It has been confirmed on Twitch and YouTube, and based on a blog from one of the developers, it works by having a streamer host a race, which viewers can then join by typing a command in chat. They’ll also have access to multiple characters, cars, and plenty more.

What’s even more exciting is it also marks Ludwig’s video game debut; he has his own character skin. It’s the first time the popular YouTube star has appeared in any game.

Needless to say, he sounds pretty excited. In fact, he’s planning to play it on-stream this week, and the lucky viewers who make the cut will be able to win prizes.

Ludwig isn’t the only streamer who has partnered with the devs. QuarterJade, Northernlion, and at least a hundred others are involved in some way too, according to Captain.tv.

As for how it will help streamers, the developers said, in addition to listening to feedback and implementing it, they’ll also give them opportunities to monetize their audiences via microtransactions like characters, cosmetics, emotes, skins, and more.

It sounds like a win-win situation, not only for devs and streamers but also for fans who get to play against their favorite stars (and each other) in no-holds-barred races.