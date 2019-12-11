LAMO unveils new vinyl figures depicting DrLupo and Shroud

LAMO is known for its twist on making vinyl figurines that are representations of influencers like Ninja, Lirik, and TimTheTatman. And in preparation for the holiday season, the brand is adding a pair of new content creators to its list of collectibles: DrLupo and Shroud.

Last year, LAMO introduced augmented reality collectible vinyl figurines depicting some of Twitch’s top streamers. Prior to the addition of Lupo and shroud, there were five streamers who had LAMOs in their likeness: Ninja, Lirik, Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and Summit1g.

Michael Grzesiek on Twitter This thing is wild. I’m a @LAMO vinyl now. Grab a preorder and enter one of their 12 Days of LAMO giveaways #ad https://t.co/aySRkf7CLK https://t.co/l8GQpioF75

These aren’t your ordinary vinyl figures, either. Each collectible is designed in collaboration with the influencers depicted, and with the help of the LAMO mobile app, they allow consumers to interact with an augmented reality version of the streamer.

LAMO figurines of Lupo and shroud can be pre-ordered now from the LAMO website. Other LAMO products are also sold at retailers including GameStop, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

For Lupo, the partnership with LAMO expands his portfolio, which already includes State Farm, Hershey, Secretlabs, and Kings Roast Coffee. Shroud, who recently left Twitch to stream exclusively on Mixer, has deals with food delivery service Postmates, Predator, clothing brand Jinx, and Nitrado.

The news of Lupo’s partnership with LAMO comes just one day after the influencer announced that he’s officially re-signing with Twitch as part of a multiyear deal. Figures for the deal weren’t disclosed.