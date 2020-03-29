Kaceytron unbanned from Twitch after 10 days

Twitch streamer Kaceytron has had her channel reinstated after the livestreaming platform banned her “indefinitely” for insensitive comments made in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak. The streamer’s ban lasted for 10 days, according to ban tracking site StreamerBans.

Twitch originally banned Kaceytron indefinitely on March 17 for violating the platform’s Terms of Service and engaging in “hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or group of people.” Kaceytron addressed the ban shortly after, citing an insensitive comment regarding COVID-19 that she had made a week prior.

I am now unbanned, I will be returning on Monday with a 24HR stream! Hope to see you there.https://t.co/ImtG5ecNSf pic.twitter.com/gWqknEu91H — kaceytron (@kaceytron) March 29, 2020

While on Rajj Patel’s stream, Kaceytron answered a question asking if she would kiss a guy on the show if he had the coronavirus.

“Yes, and we would leave quarantine and try to spread it as much as possible because the world would be a better place without old and poor people,” Kaceytron responded.

The Twitch streamer later clarified that she “[doesn’t] condone hatred towards any person” and claimed that the joke was made in poor taste.

The public response to Kaceytron’s ban seemed to be split. Other big-name streamers like Sodapoppin later called the ban “horse shit” and voiced his disagreement with Twitch’s decision to ban Kaceytron indefinitely.

Viewers can watch Kaceytron’s return to the livestreaming platform on March 30 on her Twitch channel.