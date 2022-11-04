JustaMinx claims she was only given 24 hours to vacate home after being dropped by OpTic

"When I was released from the psych ward, they told me I had 24 hours to get out of the house hence why I've had to move three times the past month."

Twitch streamer JustaMinx claimed on stream today that she was given only 24 hours to leave the OpTic Gaming content house after being released from the organization. JustaMinx said that she was dropped after returning from a psych ward visit that she was encouraged to attend.

In late September, JustaMinx was accused of blackmail by fellow streamer Toxxxicsupport, who claimed that the streamer pressured her to undress during a drinking game hosted at Minx’s home. Shortly after the accusation was made, Minx updated viewers that she had pursued help for her mental well-being.

My experiences with Minx & the streaming community-



Read: https://t.co/uVMqBq8QPC — Anghoul ☣️ (@toxxxicsupport) September 21, 2022

On Nov. 3, Minx said that she found out a person had been sleeping underneath her current living arrangement. The streamer awoke to shattered glass and both her cats missing, shortly after discovering that the unknown person was also storing drugs and collecting IP addresses under the home as well.

Minx was able to recover one of her cats and contacted the police about the situation. Fans were immediately concerned and curious after Minx mentioned that the situation did not occur at the OpTic Gaming house and that she had been forced to move out in the past month.

They wanted me to sign an NDA to not speak about it. Then one of their employees leaked it to my mods and friends. I haven't spoke about it because I was hoping to get to talk to them more but they had no interest. — minx (@MinxMore) November 4, 2022

One day later, Minx went on stream to clarify her living situation and ongoing conflict with OpTic. Minx claims that after returning from her stay in a “psych ward,” where the Irish streamer remained under the impression it was already paid for, OpTic gave her a 24-hour notice to vacate the premises. Minx also claimed that OpTic asked her to sign an NDA to refrain from speaking about her sudden eviction notice specifically.

On-stream, Minx said that while she understood why the organization dropped her, the sudden 24-hour notice complicated the situation with her visa. Only streaming sporadically and across several different locations over the past month, Minx said she has had no time to find any permanent residence.

“That’s why I keep moving place to place, I’ve been living Airbnb by Airbnb, my cats too, moving them out in 24 hours,” Minx said. “They won’t let me back in the OpTic house. I don’t know why they won’t give me a reason. They said ‘allegations.’ Every time I try to reach out, they say ‘We can talk to you if you’re getting a lawyer.'”

At this time, Minx is still staying at an Airbnb and is not allowed back at the OpTic Gaming content house. Neither OpTic nor any of the OpTic Gaming content team members have spoken out about the situation yet.