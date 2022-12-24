Jschlatt and OTK part ways so creator can ‘fulfill his goals’ for 2023

The big guy is still sticking around to advise on some OTK projects.

It’s been a turbulent year for One True King (OTK), the streaming organization founded by Asmongold, Nmplol, and others. While the fallout from the allegations against former OTK member Rich Campbell is still fresh on many people’s minds, the org announced on Twitter that another creator would be leaving OTK under vastly different circumstances.

YouTuber and sometimes-streamer jschlatt is leaving OTK, the org announced on their official Twitter account. The creator and org held a discussion about Schlatt’s plans for 2023, and the two parties decided that it was best for the famously cantankerous Schlatt to move on.

While Schlatt won’t be a technical member of OTK any longer, it seems he’ll still be involved in some of the org’s projects. The announcement made note that Schlatt will continue to be an advisor for the org’s YouTube team, and he will remain involved in Starforge Systems, the organization’s gaming PC company that they founded in partnership with MoistCr1TiKal.

The statement concludes by noting how proud the org is of Schlatt’s contributions to OTK and the content that he made while part of the org, and encourages fans to continue watching him and subscribing to his YouTube channel. Similarly, Schlatt himself had nothing but praise for OTK and its staff for the work they had accomplished together over the past several months.

Huge shout out to the incredible staff at OTK that made the last year and a half possible. You guys are the best ❤️ — Schlatt (@jschlatt) December 24, 2022

What Schlatt’s exact plans are for 2023 are a bit of a mystery, but he’ll likely let his viewers and fans know soon enough. In the meantime, he can enjoy cutting together whatever video he makes next on his swanky Starforge PC. A PC that, as Asmongold tells it, he doesn’t even have yet.

I already have one LMAO — Schlatt (@jschlatt) December 24, 2022

Fans that want to know about Schlatt’s next move will probably be best served by staying tuned to his YouTube channel for new uploads.