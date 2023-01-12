The jury is out on whether he'll regret it.

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed cemented his place as one of the world’s biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fanboys after getting a tattoo of the legendary football superstar live on-stream. The tattoo on his arm took almost three hours, so to make it more entertaining, the artist pranked Speed halfway through by pretending an unfinished portrait was the final product.

IShowSpeed fell for it and lost his marbles—much to the amusement of fans, who trolled him in chat.

🚨😂 Speed gets a Ronaldo Tattoo done pic.twitter.com/kJq5iLJmWO — Pubity Sport (@PubitySportIG) January 11, 2023

Fortunately for him, the final product ended up looking a lot better. A wide smile swept across IShowSpeed’s face the moment he revealed it. “Suiii,” he yelled— a reference to Ronaldo’s iconic celebratory cheer.

The energetic streamer proceeded to kiss it despite the tattoo artist advising him not to because it would spread germs on the area. He even tried to rub the tattoo against his groin while declaring his love for Ronaldo.

“I love you, Ronaldo. You’re my GOAT,” he said, confirming his stance on the Ronaldo vs. Messi debate that has been raging on for years. “You’re my idol. I look up to you every day. You’re a part of me for life!”

IShowSpeed’s infatuation with Ronaldo runs deep. The YouTube star made a rap song dedicated to him, watched his games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and even invited a doppelganger on stream to act out the process of meeting him—although the latter was for entertainment.

The tattoo takes the cake as the most fanboy thing he’s done. Fans are torn on whether it looks good and if he’ll regret it, but it seems like IShowSpeed is happy with how it turned out, and that’s all that matters.