How to watch the Sept. 23 Nintendo Direct

It's time to see what Nintendo has in store for the fans.

Nintendo announced today a new Nintendo Direct will go live tomorrow, Sept. 23 at 5pm CT.

You can watch the 40-minute livestream on YouTube on Nintendo’s official channel. Fans can set a reminder of the event for when the live video is up or just press play on the video to start watching if you are after the event.

This Nintendo Direct will focus on Nintendo Switch games that are scheduled to launch this winter, which corresponds to late December until March 2022.

Viewers can expect the final Super Smash Bros Ultimate character to be revealed, maybe more content about Mario Party Superstars, Metroid Dread, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

This might also be the perfect time to address the rumors of Game Boy and Gameboy Color coming to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.