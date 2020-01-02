How to watch AGDQ 2020 | Schedule, Stream, Games

Awesome Games Done Quick is upon us and this year promises to be one of the best ever.

Once again, hundreds of speedrunners will compete over the course of a week, all in the name of charity, with the Twitch stream alone bringing in millions of viewers across the whole week.

Be sure to tune in to the livestream from Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11:30am ET until Jan. 12 to see every game in action. The livestream will be running throughout the week with no stops, so you can pop in whenever you fancy.

There is something for everyone and you can check out the full list of games, as well as when they will be going live, here.

GamesDoneQuick – Twitch

Then, if you have a couple of dollars free, be sure to send in your donations to the link in the stream’s description. Every cent donated is going towards the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and early detection of cancer.

Everyone who bids a set amount during specific times of the event will also be in with a chance at winning some cool prizes through a raffle at the end of AGDQ as an extra incentive.

Don’t worry if you miss out though, every game that is livestreamed will be uploaded to YouTube shortly after the event.