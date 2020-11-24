How to level quickly in WoW Shadowlands

The latest World of Warcraft expansion Shadowlands has finally arrived. With many players cluttering through the zones to level as quick as possible, it’s important to know a couple of tips to skip the most populated areas and ensure you get to maximum level in as little time as possible.

Over the course of the Shadowlands prepatch, plenty of speed runners tested out various routes to see which one is the fastest. One of them is DesMephisto, a Warrior main player who became famous in the WoW community after collecting all one-handed weapon appearances alongside all plate-armor appearances.

He managed to be the first player to break the leveling records from level one to 50, completing this feat in under four hours earlier this month. After achieving that record, he shared his route alongside a tested route on the Shadowlands open beta to prepare players for leveling when the expansion would launch.

Level one to 50

The starter zones alongside the Warlords of Draenor zones have a lot of quests in close proximity, making them the best ways of speed leveling to level 50. Warlords of Draenor also has a lot of bonus quests which boost your level up in record time, making it the best expansion to choose from Chromie Time.

Level 1 to 10: Starting zone

Level 10 to 20: Silverpine Forest / Loch Modan

Level 20 to 30: Hillsbrad Foothills

Level 30 to 35: Warlords of Draenor intro questline

Level 35 to 40: Warlords of Draenor garrison quests

Level 40 to 45: Gorgrond

Level 45 to 48: Talador

Level 48 to 50: Gorgrond “Prove your Strenght” quest alongside Spires of Arak

Level 50 to 60

The quickest way to reach max level in Shadowlands is to stick to the campaigns of the four covenants.

Level 50 to 53.5: Bastion campaign

Level 53 to 55.5: Maldraxxus campaign

Level 55.5 to 58: Ardenweald campaign

Level 58 to 60: Revendreth campaign

Avoid side quests and focus on the main story since it gives the most experience. Purchase some consumables such as Gunshoes, Goblin Gliders, Bear Tartar, and other movement speed consumables to shave off crucial time when you need to jump off a hill to reach the quest giver faster.

One key aspect of your speed leveling run is to turn on War mode to gain the benefit of additional experience from quests and mob kills. If you’re encountering a lot of members from the opposing faction, however, it might be worth to either change the zone or turn War mode off instead.