How to find your Twitch stream key

Streaming platforms such as Twitch exploded in popularity over the past few years, and with that came a wave of new content creators looking to get in on the action.

With the rise in popularity, setting up and getting a stream live has become easier than ever. There are a variety of programs dedicated to streamlining the process. For many of these programs, there’s a few key things users will need to do before they’re able to go live. One of the most important requirements is finding your stream key.

Stream keys are unique codes that connect your dedicated streaming software to your broadcast output channel.

The stream key format is most commonly used on Twitch. While there have been some recent changes to the process, gaining access to your unique stream key is simple and only takes a few minutes.

How to find your stream key on Twitch

Screengrab via Twitch

Navigate to Twitch and ensure you are logged into the account you plan on streaming from.

Select your profile in the top right which will drop down a menu. From this menu select the Settings tab.

Once on the Settings screen, select the header titled “Channel and Videos,” which will take you to the creator dashboard where you can see your stream key and different preferences.

The stream key is censored for privacy purposes. If you want to see your key, simply press the Show button located below the box.

On the right-hand side of the key, there are two different options. One will copy your key to your clipboard so it can be pasted into your streaming software.

The Reset option may not seem necessary, however, in a worst-case scenario, it proves to be a must-have. In the case that someone besides you has access to your stream key, this button will be used to reset the key so that they can no longer use your old key to stream to your channel. If you reset the key, you will need to replace the current key in your streaming software with the newly generated one.