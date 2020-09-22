How to download Among Us on PC using BlueStacks

This is an easy way to emulate the game and play with friends.

Playing mobile games on PC is extremely easy thanks to BlueStacks allowing you to run Android applications on both Windows and Mac iOS.

This is a great way to play Among Us on PC with your friends using Discord and other chat services while not paying for the game since it’s free on the Google Play Store.

All you need to do to play the mobile version of Among Us on PC using BlueStacks is download the latest version of the application and work through the App Center to find the game.

The BlueStacks installer is fast and will automatically launch the emulator once it finishes the download, which you can find on the developer’s website.

BlueStacks uses its own App Center, which lets players search multiple storefronts for apps in a single go. So once you type in Among Us, you’ll be able to install it directly to the emulator and then select the game from the BlueStacks home screen.

From that point, you should be able to play the game whenever you want regardless of which platform your friends are playing on since Among Us has crossplay enabled.

The only downside is that the mobile version of the game has fewer skins and hats available for free than the PC version since it’s a free-to-play game on mobile. So if you want any of the special hats, skins, or pets, you’ll need to shell out a little bit of money anyways.