Gamescom 2021’s full schedule

Gamescom 2021 is just around the corner and it’ll be going completely digital this time around. Though the event was looking to be a hybrid with some on-site events alongside online ones, the German Games Industry Association decided to keep it remote.

Officially kicking off on Aug. 25, Gamescom 2021 will be live for a total of three days, wrapping up on Aug. 27. Fans can enjoy the show from the comfort of their home since it’ll be free and there will be many attractions to tune into throughout the event. From Bethesda to Activision, the industry’s leading developers will be looking forward to showcasing what they’ve been cooking alongside all the newest developments that their fans may be looking forward to.

Gamescom isn’t only about AAA games, however. Indie titles will also have their time under the spotlight during The Awesome Indies Showcase. Not many fans will have time to tune in for the whole event, though. If that’s the case, knowing the schedule can help you navigate your day so you can get back just in time for the part you’ve been waiting to see.

Here’s the full schedule for Gamescom 2021.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Event Start Time End Time Destiny 2 Showcase 11am CT Unknown Xbox 12am CT Unknown

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Event Start Time End Time Opening Night Live Pre-Show 12:30pm CT 1pm CT Opening Night Live 1pm CT 3pm CT IGN ONL Aftershow 3pm CT 5pm CT

Thursday, Aug. 26

Event Start Time End Time Politische Eröffnung (a gamescom congress) 3am CT 3:30am CT Gamescom congress 3:30am CT 2pm CT Cosplay village 5am CT 10:30am CT Gamescom Studio (DE) 7am CT 15:30am CT Retro 10:30am CT 15:30am CT Gamescom Studio (EN) 12pm CT 1:30pm CT Awesome Indies 1:30pm CT 3pm CT Gamescom Studio (EN) 3pm CT 6pm CT

Friday, Aug. 27