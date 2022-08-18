Games Done Quick all-women speedrunning marathon, Flame Fatales, begins this weekend

Games Done Quick is hosting an all-women speedrunning tournament starting this weekend called Flame Fatales, which will benefit the Malala Fund.

This annual speedrunning event will begin on Aug. 21 and run until Aug. 27. The marathon will take place online all week on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel for fans to watch their favorite speedrunners take on a plethora of different games.

The broadcast aims to both highlight women in the speedrunning community and raise money for charity. The Malala Fund, which is the charity GDQ is working with for this marathon, is a non-profit that works to secure free, safe, and quality education for girls around the world. Last year, GDQ’s all-women marathon raised over $125,000 for the Malala Fund.

Fans can expect to see games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Stardew Valley during the broadcast, among many others. Fans can watch some interesting games that are being run in this tournament such as Disney’s 102 Dalmatians: Puppies to the Rescue, Hello Kitty and Sanrio Friends Racing, and Boyfriend Dungeon.

Viewers can donate directly through the Games Done Quick home page on its website. One hundred percent of the donations made during the Flame Fatales marathon will benefit the Malala Fund.

Those looking to tune in for the marathon can find the full schedule listed on the GDQ website. Women gamers will race through their games beginning at 12pm CT, and the first game will be Unpacking. Speedrunning will continue through the week until the event concludes around 12am CT on Aug. 27.