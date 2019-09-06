Fortnite streamer accused of abusing his dog on stream

Fortnite Twitch streamer “KryptixEliteTV” was removed from Twitch today after he was seen allegedly choking and hitting his dog on stream a day earlier.

The streamer allegedly hurt his dog after he was killed in a game of Fortnite, according to the Twitter post.

Kryptix can be seen putting his hands around his dog and seemingly hurting his pet after it lets out a cry. He then put his hands around the dog’s throat to seemingly try to make the pet stop. After the dog continues, Kryptix can be seen attempting to close his pet’s mouth shut.

Since the video started trending on social media, Kryptix has deleted his Twitter. It’s unknown if he deleted his Twitch or he was banned. His Instagram account has also been deleted or banned.

Before Kryptix deleted his Twitter, he posted several comments in which he attempted to justify his actions. He claimed that he was trying to make sure his dog wasn’t choking on a pillow.

Screengrab via KryptixT/Twitter

In regards to the abuse allegations, he said that “the clip itself makes it look like it was me beating her which I wasn’t.” He later said that the dog is safe and that he was helping his pet rather than hurting it.

This animal abuse scandal comes just weeks after fellow Twitch streamer Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon was cleared of similar accusations after she was seen seemingly throwing her cat from her desk.