FaZe Clan to host Among Us In-Vent-ational on Oct. 19

Time to FaZe Up out of those vents.

FaZe Clan is jumping into the competitive Among Us scene with a new livestream event, the FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-ational.

The In-Vent-ational is being produced in partnership with BoomTV and G FUEL and will feature 40 players, including FaZe talent, streamers, and celebrity friends. Some of the big names competing include Bronny James, and FaZe members Apex, Adapt, Nate Hill, Sway, Blaze, and H1ghSky1.

The event will have a total cash prize pool of $25,000 provided by G FUEL to promote their new flavor “FaZe X”, which is a limited-edition collaboration that launches on Oct. 21 in celebration of FaZe Clan’s 10-year anniversary.

FaZe will be hosting giveaways for limited-edition FaZe products and merchandise throughout the event. This is one of several live events FaZe has run over the last several months, including a FaZe Clan edition of Twitch Rivals, which raked in over 1.1 million unique viewers.

The Among Us In-Vent-ational will run on Oct. 19 starting at 4pm CT on the official FaZe Clan YouTube and Twitch channels.