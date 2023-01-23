Disguised Toast takes issue with direction of LivestreamFail Reddit: ‘It has no relevance’

Disguised Toast is a busy man. Starting his own professional VALORANT team has eaten up a lot of his time, and with less time on his hands, he hasn’t had as many opportunities to get sucked into the internet abyss of mindlessly scrolling through social media.

While talking with 100 Thieves streamer Hiko on his podcast The Wisemen over the weekend, Toast admitted that recent changes to his focus have given him a fresh perspective on places like Reddit, especially as it pertains to the highly popular LivestreamFail subreddit.

“I don’t check it as much these days, mainly because I’ve been focused on this VALORANT stuff,” he said. “It’s been very healthy. Now when I check it’s like … Forsen, xQc, Hasan, and I can’t. It’s just reached a point where it’s not doing anything for me on an entertainment level. Even on a professional, in-the-know level, it has no relevance.”

LSF is often considered one of the places where Twitch streamers and viewers can get a quick glimpse of what’s going on in the streaming world. While it has the capability to keep people up to date on current events in streaming, it has also developed a reputation for showing a skewed perspective.

When Reddit users sort posts on LSF by what’s “hot,” there are a select few creators who repeatedly end up at the top of the page, regardless of whether or not they’re up to anything noteworthy.

“It just shows that Livestream Fails is not the end-all-be-all of streamers,” Toast said. “But because existing streamers feed into it, it’s this giant, almost, echo chamber of content, of what’s popular, what will get upvoted, and what kind of drama is popular.