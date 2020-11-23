Best ways to watch World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ release on Twitch

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Shadowlands, will officially be launched today around 5pm CT. Even if you’re playing the game yourself, there will be a plethora of second-screen viewing options on Twitch this evening.

Though WoW typically isn’t the most-watched content on the platform, expansion releases tend to draw big numbers since streamers from an assortment of titles will often take a break from whatever they’re doing to experience the new features and leveling that WoW’s expansions have to offer.

While there’s no right or wrong way to experience a WoW release on Twitch, the category will be so oversaturated that finding what fits you best might not be easy. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a filthy casual, here are some of the best channels that you can turn to if your Shadowlands experience on Twitch is getting stale.

Personalities

There’s an abundance of Twitch personalities who will be streaming tonight—and right at the top of that list is Asmongold.

Consistently WoW’s most-watched streamer by a wide margin, Asmon’s launch night stream will be ideal for experienced players who want to see someone put on a show for them. Known for his over-the-top reaches and memes, if you’re looking for the fully authentic Twitch-like experience, he’ll likely be your best bet.

But he’s not the only big personality who will be live tonight. Practically any streamer you might like will be playing the game as well. If you’re looking for a stream with all the memes of Asmon but you’re not quite as hardcore when it comes to WoW, TimTheTatman might be your best bet.

Tim is the definition of a casual WoW player. Frequently asking some of his more experienced friends and viewers for help, you shouldn’t be intimated with WoW jargon while watching Tim. In fact, even if you’ve only been playing the game for a short time, you might be more informed than he is.

Complexity-Limit

As the reigning raid Race to World First champions, Complexity-Limit doesn’t have any formal plans for the evening. Instead, a spokesperson for the organization told Dot Esports that fans can check out any Limit streamer by going to the guild’s official team directory on Twitch.

While the guild doesn’t have an event going on, notable players like Maximum and Preheat will be streaming. And if the action slows down on one channel, the team’s directory is a perfect place for you to find someone else who’s a bit more active.

Method

In typical Method fashion, the organization has turned this expansion launch into an event party. With multiple personal perspectives, Method’s official channel will be filled with speedrunning WoW players who are attempting to be the first in the world to hit the game’s new maximum level, 60.

Though many of the speedrunners involved aren’t official Method members, you’ll also be able to catch some of the members of the guild’s recently revamped raiding roster on their personal Twitch channels.

Echo

Following a mass exodus from Method earlier this summer, a new top-tier raiding guild was formed named Echo. With much of its roster consisting of former Method players, the squad has an abundance of talented gamers.

Similar to Complexity-Limit, the organization doesn’t have publicized launch event stream plans. But many of its players, like popular raider and mythic dungeon player Gingi, are going to be streaming.

Gingi’s stream title prior to the expansion launch is “World first 60 Race!!” Given Gingi’s long history as an intense and successful player, his channel will be one to watch if you’re a more experienced player who wants to avoid the more meme-laden chats that Asmon or TimTheTatman might have.