Asmongold explains why he took break from streaming, reveals future plans

Asmongold, one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, recently decided to take an “indefinite” break from streaming. After around a month, he has revealed the reasons for this decision.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Asmongold said the pressure of constantly having to stream for his subscribers has been something that has always troubled him. He even said he was undecided about becoming a Twitch partner in 2017 because of this pressure.

He also said he suffered from burnout, although initially, the streamer had been broadcasting on an alternate account to keep himself distracted from personal issues going on in his life.

Asmongold is widely known for his World of Warcraft content on Twitch, but the streamer said he believes that upon his return, he would like to move away from only playing WoW and do more variety streaming.

“I felt aimless, I felt directionless, I felt like I didn’t know what I was doing with my time, and worse than that I felt like I was wasting my time,” Asmongold said. “More so I wasn’t doing what my audience deserved and that’s why I thought so much on how can I expand my content and how can I do other things besides WoW.”

In addition to diversifying the games he plays, Asmongold said he wants to be more open with his audience about things that are going on in his personal life so he can have more conversations with his audience.

While no exact return date has been set by the Asmongold, he expects it to be before March 19 but not “in the next two to three days.”

Another change in place is Asmongold’s stream times, as he now plans to begin at a 9 or 9:30 am CT.