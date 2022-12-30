Asmongold believes Andrew Tate arrest could be a government setup

Controversial online figure Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, had their home raided and were briefly taken into custody by the Romanian Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism yesterday. The Tate brothers were detained by Romanian police under suspicion of human trafficking related to his cam girl business, according to BNO News.

During his rapid rise to online stardom, Andrew Tate often collaborated and clashed with many prominent streamers. Tate notably appeared on-stream with Adin Ross and had a later debate with political commentator Hasan Piker. Many creators across Twitch and YouTube condemned Tate, as well as his followers, for his misogynistic viewpoints and Hustler’s University project, which many accused of being a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme.

Shortly after the Tate brothers’ arrest in their Pipera home, countless streamers reacted to the news as it broke. Though various figures opposed to the Tate brothers rejoiced, prominent World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold suspected that Tate’s takedown could have been the result of a government setup.

“What’s the probability that the government wants to frame the Tate brothers? I don’t know, probably 50 percent,” Asmongold speculated. “The government frames people all the time. If we’ve seen anything out of like any of the leaks from the way they tried to fuck with Martin Luther King and people like that, yeah, absolutely, the government fucks with people.”

The Twitch streamer’s chat quickly criticized the streamer for likening Andrew Tate’s arrest to the U.S.’ treatment of civil rights leader Martin Luther King. Asmongold rebuked claims that he’s taken Andrew Tate’s side, later saying “Why would you think I trust Andrew Tate? You think I can only trust the government or Andrew Tate? What if they’re both lying? Don’t put words in my mouth.”

Ultimately, Asmongold concluded by saying that the Tate brothers’ feud with the Romanian government could be another opportunity for courtroom content since he thinks Andrew Tate may demand to have his hearings televised. Though it is unclear what the Tate brothers’ future may hold, Asmongold clearly already has his mind on the content.