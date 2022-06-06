Amouranth holds off Pokimane surge in first real challenge to her Twitch throne this year

The Canadian-Moroccan streamer was close to taking the No. 1 spot.

Amouranth managed to hold onto the title of the most popular female Twitch streamer in May, fending off Pokimane, according to a recent stats summary from Streams Charts.

The American personality garnered 2.15 million hours watched during an eye-watering 261.5 hours of stream time, which adds up to almost eight hours of streaming each and every day. Pokimane, on the other hand, finished in second place in the standings and almost overtook Amouranth in a last-minute surge with 1.97 million hours watched in May.

Image via Esports Charts

Pokimane, despite placing second, managed to reach that milestone with only 94 hours streamed, which is 167 fewer than Amouranth. Looking at her broadcast during May, Pokimane mostly played VALORANT and jumped on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial.

Amouranth, meanwhile, focused on her Streamer Royale, which Meowri won on May 28.

Pokimane’s climb to the top is even more impressive when you consider she placed ninth in April with 1.02 million hours watched, according to Streams Charts. In that same month, no female streamer came close to surpassing Amouranth.