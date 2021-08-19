American Eagle seeks attention of young customers with new Twitch sponsorship

The company is the official apparel partner for the Twitchgaming channel.

Clothing and lifestyle company American Eagle is working with Twitch as it continues to connect with youthful consumers.

The brand announced that it has become the official apparel partner of the platform’s “Twitchgaming” channel. The terms and length of the deal were not disclosed.

Along with brand imaging, which will be a part of the channel’s panels, American Eagle will work with Twitch Gaming to produce customized segments, as well as a five-part docuseries profiling Twitch streamers.

Additionally, American Eagle will let highlighted streamers contribute to a collection of limited-edition merch that will be exclusively available through the retailer.

“We continue to connect and show up for our Gen Z customers across social platforms we know they are passionate about, and our latest partnership with Twitch builds upon that commitment and further establishes our brand presence within the gaming community,” American Eagle chief marketing officer Craig Brommers said. “As the official apparel partner of /twitchgaming, we will be uniting our customers with some of the platform’s most influential creators through engaging content, exclusive merchandise, and more.”

Prior to this deal, American Eagle had already worked with individual content creators and run video advertisements on the platform.

Twitch and American Eagle will show off the new partnership during today’s episode of The Weekly, which airs on the official Twitchgaming channel at 1pm CT.

American Eagle joins quick service restaurant Chipotle and investment banker Ally as sponsors of the Twitchgaming channel.

Not to be confused with Twitch Rivals, the Twitchgaming channel is primarily used as a vehicle for broadcasting a podcast called The Weekly, as well as a gameshow-type series called Hivemind with Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL.

In the past 30 days, the channel has averaged just less than 5,000 viewers with 26 hours of airtime, according to Twitch stat tracker SullyGnome.